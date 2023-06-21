NEW YORK. Forty hours of oxygen remaining to save the Titan. This is the time window set yesterday at around 7 pm in Italy within which it was defined as possible to bring to light the submarine and the five crew members who left on Sunday in search of the wreck of the Titanic. Just an hour and 45 minutes after the sub’s immersion in the depths, contact with the Polar Prince, the support vessel that had brought it to the area, was lost. All for reasons not yet clarified. Since then the vessel has been missing in the North Atlantic although the news was only made public on Monday. The American Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force have deployed planes and ships for research and yesterday at 7 pm in Italy only “about 40 hours” of oxygen remained for the passengers. The rescue vehicles searched the entire stretch of sea involved for the rest of the day but the efforts “did not produce any results”. Also because the teams of specialists navigate in choppy waters and conditions of poor visibility, with the submarine that could be lost thousands of meters below the surface of the sea.

The effort becomes harder by the hour. “It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available resources to ensure we can locate the vessel and rescue those on board,” Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard explained to the media. The absolute priority is to identify the position of the vessel and to do it in good time, warns Mauger. But even if it were possible to locate it, the recovery operations could prove to be very complex. The search activities carried out during the night between Monday and Tuesday were intense, as the officer underlined that the Boston Coast Guard operations extended to an area “as large as Connecticut”, in coordination with other activities of detection that occur in depth. “A commercial vessel now in place has remote-controlled vehicles that will give us the ability to search even underwater.” A Canadian P-3 plane also dropped sound buoys in the area where the Titanic sank (about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland) in an attempt to record any sounds produced by the small submarine about 6.50 meters long. France also participates in the research activities with the Ifremer oceanographic institute which has hijacked its Atalante ship, equipped with a submarine robot, towards the area where the Titan could be located, as announced by the French secretary of state in charge of the Sea, the prefect Denis Robin. The ship should arrive today around 8 pm Italian time in the area where operators from Toulon will immerse the robot.

In the meantime, formulations are ventured on the disappearance of the Titan. The most optimistic is a loss of propulsion or communication, in which case the submarine may have left its ballast to surface and wait to be recovered. The worst is the damage to the hull. The intermediate hypothesis is that you have sunk, which would make recovery very difficult. The Titan is an innovative submarine, a slightly concave white cylinder almost 7 meters long and two and a half high with four electric motors and a single porthole on the front, to minimize weak points and resist the pressure of the abyss. According to the technical sheet it is able to withstand a pressure of 400 bar, the equivalent of a force of almost 408 kg per square centimetre. But where bathyscaphes and deep-sea submarines are generally built in steel or titanium, Titan uses a combination of carbon fiber and titanium: an unusual type which, according to OceanGate, the company that owns the vessel guarantees the lightness of the hull, under 10 tons . For safety, the Titan is equipped with a real-time control system of the integrity of its structure, with a series of sensors that warn the pilot to interrupt the descent in case of danger. Another innovation, all the commands of the submarine go through a wi-fi network.

The Titan submarine is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, the company that has been providing tours of the wreck of the Titanic since 2021 for a price of up to $250,000 per person as part of a high-risk travel sector, a booming activity especially among wealthy lovers of the genre . OceanGate describes the adventure on its website as “an exciting and unique experience”. The mission began on Sunday in St. John’s, a city on the island of Newfoundland off the Canadian coast, before sailing the Atlantic for about 640 km to the wreck site. To deep-sea explorers, the Titanic was regarded as the holy grail of shipwrecks until it was discovered on the seabed in 1985, and even now the level of interest in her story remains very high. The submarine’s passengers were on their way to where the Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg while sailing to New York from Britain on her maiden voyage, killing an estimated 1,500. A tragedy told and fictionalized in books and films, including the 1997 Oscar-winning film of the same name starring Leonardo Di Caprio.