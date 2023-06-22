Chris Brown, a friend of billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding who is aboard the Titan – a submarine that disappeared on its way to the wreck of the Titanic – explains why he gave up taking the OceanGate Expedition tour five years ago. In an interview granted to the Reuters agency, the man, who in turn is an adventurer, explains that he was negatively impressed by the lack of security measures. “There was no certification, there were no alternative command systems in the event of a failure,” he says. For this reason, despite him having previously booked the tour and paid the advance, Brown decided not to participate.



01:57