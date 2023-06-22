Still few hours of oxygen available for the 5 on board the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean as it descended to a depth of 3,800 meters to approach the wreck of the Titanic. A real race against time for the forces engaged in research, which yesterday they “detected underwater noises in the area” where it is believed he may have disappeared.﻿”Negative results”, however, for subsequent searches. Previously, an internal US government report said teams searching for the submersible heard shots every 30 minutes and also that a Canadian P-3 plane spotted a white rectangular object in the water.

Meanwhile the “surface of the search area” has been extended

which “is now twice the size of Connecticut”Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard explained during a press conference.

It is an “extremely difficult” time for the friends and families of those trapped in the submersible, with whom we are in “close contact,” Frederick said, adding that rescuers must take into account sea currents, a cause of which searches are “complex”.

The searches, he assured yesterday, will continue by all means “as long as there is an opportunity for survival” of the people on board the Titan who, according to the declarations of the last few days, at this point they would still have little more than 10-12 hours of oxygen available.

250 thousand dollars the amount to participate in the mission organized by OceanGate to get a close look at the wreck of the Titanic, minimum age 18, no previous diving experience required, but well “three signatures to be aware that you may die en route” on the submarine Titan. This can be read in the contract signed by the passengers. “You will learn everything you need to know for your dive aboard the expedition vessel and we will help you prepare for the expedition before you join us on the vessel,” reads the FAQ. Interested persons must “be able to live aboard the expedition vessel for a week” and “be able to demonstrate strength, poise and flexibility,” the website states.