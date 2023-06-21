Submarine missing, probes pick up rhythmic bangs and other signals

Race against time to save the five people aboard the submarine that disappeared since last Sunday in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean during an excursion to discover the wreck of the Titanic.

According to US media reports, citing an email sent to the Washington Department of Homeland Security, sonar has picked up shots at a regular rate and other signals.

“Additional audible feedback has been heard which will help direct surface assets and indicate that there may be survivors,” the statement read.

According to calculations, the oxygen supplies inside the missing submarine should last until tomorrow at noon, therefore just over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it was discovered that OceanGate, the company that owns the submarine that disappeared in the Atlantic, in 2018 fired the former director of maritime operations, David Lochridge, who had raised safety concerns regarding the Titan.

“Lochridge initially expressed verbal concerns about safety and quality control issues affecting Titan’s executive management,” the documents read.

In particular, the man was concerned “by OceanGate’s refusal to conduct critical and non-destructive tests of the experimental hull design” accusing the company of having “refused to pay the builder to build a porthole hatch that met the required depth of 4,000 meters”.