Submarine missing, new noises heard but few hours left

There is time until 11 to find the submarine that disappeared last Sunday in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean during an excursion to discover the wreck of the Titanic: for that hour, in fact, the oxygen reserves available to the Titan they will be finished.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has confirmed that a Canadian P3 military aircraft has picked up submarine noises: the hypothesis is that the crew members of the submarine hit objects against the walls of the vehicle to send an SOS.

New noises have been heard in the last few hours with the field of searches, which have so far given negative results, which have been expanded.

In the meantime, the controversy surrounding OceanGate, the company that owns the submarine that disappeared in the Atlantic, did not subside, which in 2018 allegedly fired an employee after the latter had expressed doubts about the safety regarding the Titan’s missions.

German Arthur Loibl, who took part in a dive with the Titan submarine in 2021, called it a “suicide mission”.

The man, who said he felt “incredibly lucky” to have survived, said that during his mission “some parts came off and the mission started five hours late due to electrical problems”.