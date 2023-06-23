“A catastrophic loss of pressure” with “an implosion”. This would be the cause of the disaster of the Titan submarine, missing in the Atlantic Ocean since Sunday with 5 people on board and destroyed in the mission destined to reach the wreck of the Titanic. The United States Coast Guard, after the discovery of some debris, has provided an update on the ongoing operations. A remotely operated submarine has found wreckage about 5 to 600 meters from the Titanic, Rear Admiral John Mauger said. The debris was analyzed by the experts and the families of the passengers were informed. The searches made it possible to identify 5 fragments in a relatively large area: “This was the first indication of a catastrophic event”.

The search and recovery of the victims’ bodies will continue, despite the complex conditions. “The ocean floor at over 3,200 meters deep is an incredibly hostile environment. The debris is consistent with the hypothesis of a catastrophic submersible implosion. We will continue to work and search the area, but I don’t have an answer,” he said. referring to the time it may take to complete the operation. “I can only imagine what the families of the passengers have been through,” I hope this discovery can provide some relief in this difficult time,” Mauger added. It will take time to clarify in detail the events leading up to the disaster in an “incredibly complex” case.