France has sent a vessel equipped with a scuba diving vessel to help the search and rescue operation of the missing submarine as it dives for a tourist expedition around the wreck of the Titanic. The Atalante vessel is managed by the Ifremer research institute which specializes in underwater research at great depths. The institute uses the Victor 6000 autonomous robot, capable of descending to a depth of 6,000 meters, well beyond the 3,800 meters of the wreck’s location. The robot will not be able to lift the OceanGate capsule, but being equipped with mechanical arms, it will be able to help in an attempt to hook it to cables thrown from ships. The ship Atalante should arrive in the research area in the next few hours.



02:13