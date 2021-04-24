The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402, missing near Bali, was found in the waters off the coast of the island. This was announced on Saturday, April 24, by the Xinhua news agency with reference to the chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy.

As noted, the Indonesian search engines managed to find a submarine while scanning the bottom of the Bali Sea. She was noticed at a depth of about 850 meters.

Earlier on April 24, the chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, Admiral Yudo Margono, said that the disappeared submarine had run out of oxygen necessary to support the life of the crew.

The submarine KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 sailors on board, was conducting torpedo exercises when it stopped communicating. On April 21, near the island of Bali, where the submarine disappeared, traces of an oil spill were found. On April 23, an unidentified object with high magnetism was discovered near the place of the disappearance of the submarine.

Russia, the USA, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia offered their help in the search for the missing submarine. Singapore and Malaysia have already dispatched rescue vessels to the site of the submarine’s disappearance.