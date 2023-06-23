There White House he expressed “closeness to the families of the five people who lost their lives on the Titan”, the submarine missing since Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean, where it was supposed to reach the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 3,800 meters. A note reads that “in recent days they have gone through a harrowing ordeal and we keep them in our thoughts and prayers”. The White House therefore wanted to express its thanks to the divers and all those who participated in the search for the bathyscaphe missing since last Sunday, when he dived to search the wreck of the Titanic.

“We would also like to thank the United States Coast Guard, our Canadian, British and French partners and all those who participated in the search and rescue operations”, continues the note from the White House, adding that “this was proof of the ‘skill and professionalism that the men and women who serve our nation continue to demonstrate every single day”. The deaths of the five would have been a “sudden implosion”.

Some debris was found yesterday afternoon in searches for the submarine. The United States Coast Guard initially announced that the discovery, made from a remotely controlled submarine, took place during searches in the area surrounding the wreck of the Titanic. Initially it was not clear whether what is known in the jargon as a ‘debris field’ was connected to the submarine, which 5 people boarded on Sunday.

DEBRIS FOUND, IMPLOSION HYPOTHESIS

“A catastrophic loss of pressure” with “an implosion”. This would be the cause of the disaster. The United States Coast Guard, after the discovery of some debris – according to the BBC “a landing frame and a rear cover of the submarine” – has provided an update on the ongoing operations. A remotely operated submarine has found wreckage about 5 to 600 meters from the Titanic, Rear Admiral John Mauger said. The debris was analyzed by the experts and the families of the passengers were informed. The searches made it possible to identify 5 fragments in a relatively large area: “This was the first indication of a catastrophic event”.