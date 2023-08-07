Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/08/2023 – 16:56 Share

The disappearance of Mexican María Fernanda Sánchez in July had mobilized the local Latino community and hundreds of volunteers who collaborated in the search.The case of student María Fernanda Sánchez, who disappeared in Berlin in the second half of July, had a tragic outcome, after a passerby found Saturday afternoon (05/08) the body of the 24-year-old girl floating in a canal in the Adlershof neighborhood.

The disappearance had caused an uproar in the German capital, leading to intense mobilization by the Berlin police, the local Latino community and Mexican authorities.

According to information from the German police, preliminary investigations indicate that there were no signs of violence on the body, and that “third parties cannot be presumed guilty” for the death.

When the searches were still ongoing, the German police had already pointed out that there were “indications” that María Fernanda was in an “exceptional psychological situation” before her disappearance. The results of the autopsy have not yet been completed.

The whereabouts of the student, who had been in Berlin for five months, had been unknown since July 22, a Saturday, when she left her apartment in the German capital and did not return. The last contact the family had with her was that same day, when María Fernanda informed her that she planned to go out to an event with friends, but ended up deciding to stay at home. The next day, when the family tried to contact her again, she didn’t answer calls. In her apartment, her cell phone and laptop were found, which are being analyzed by the police.

After the disappearance, the student’s family traveled to Europe to follow the investigation. In a message released by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the family confirmed María’s death. “With deep sadness, we inform you that today, August 5, the police in Germany confirmed that our daughter María Fernanda was found dead,” says the text. “We appreciate the support and solidarity. We ask for respect for our daughter’s memory, our grief and our privacy,” adds the brief message from the family.

A few hours before María’s body was found, a vigil outside the Mexican embassy in Berlin had gathered 250 people, who expressed solidarity with the student’s parents.

Over the past two weeks, local police have been searching for the young woman with the help of dogs and divers. More than 500 volunteers also participated in joint searches around the city. Thousands of posters with María’s portrait were spread across Berlin. The Mexican government also mobilized. The country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, even declared that he was in contact with German authorities. María also had her name included on an Interpol list of missing persons. During the searches, the Berlin police received more than 100 clues about the disappearance of the young woman.

The Latin American community in Berlin was particularly involved in the tracing efforts. An Instagram account named find_maffy_berlin has attracted thousands of followers to gather information about the searches and ask for clues about the whereabouts. “Maffy” was the nickname of the young woman, who was studying at the European University for Applied Sciences in Berlin.

Last Friday, the profile of the Ambassador of Mexico to Germany, Francisco Quiroga, and the account of the diplomatic representation on Twitter, addressed the issue of mental health difficulties that some members of the Mexican community may face abroad and publicized help services. . “It’s normal from time to time to be overwhelmed and feel bad. The responsible one is to ask for time off and consult specialists. The sooner the better. We are just a phone call away: +49170 975 7763”, wrote the ambassador.

If you face emotional problems and have thoughts of suicide, be sure to seek professional help. You can seek help from this website: https://www.befrienders.org/english

