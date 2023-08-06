Home page World

People light candles at the Mexican embassy in Berlin. © Carsten Koall/dpa

With leaflets and posters, family and friends searched for the 24-year-old for days, and Mexico’s President also got involved. Now all hopes are dashed: the missing woman is dead.

Berlin – Her disappearance had also caused concern in Mexico: the body of the 24-year-old Mexican student has now been found in Berlin. A passer-by noticed a body floating in the Teltow Canal in the Adlershof district on Saturday and alerted the police and fire brigade, the police said in the evening. According to current knowledge, no third-party fault can be assumed. The woman had been missing since July 22.

“We accompany her family in this difficult and painful moment with respect and solidarity. We stand by their side,” Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to investigate what happened. Our deepest condolences.”

The police are still investigating the background. Friends of the 24-year-old had recently been looking for her with leaflets and posters. The international police agency Interpol also issued a missing persons report. Just yesterday afternoon, many people in Berlin expressed their solidarity with the student’s family and lit candles at the Mexican embassy.

The young woman’s family thanked her in a statement for her support and solidarity. “We ask that you respect our daughter’s memory, our pain and our privacy,” the letter read.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke of progress in the investigation this week. According to their own statements, the Berlin police recently had almost 120 clues about the disappearance of the young woman. dpa