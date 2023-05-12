“KP”: the missing actress “Streets of Broken Lights” Gridasova was found naked and beaten in the yard

The actress of the series “Streets of Broken Lights” and “Secrets of the Investigation” Marina Gridasova, previously considered missing, was found in the courtyard of her house on the Fontanka embankment in St. Petersburg. About it writes “TVNZ”.

According to the publication, on the morning of May 1, a 63-year-old woman left her apartment and moved towards the embankment. Neighbors noticed the open door of her apartment, there was no one inside. The CCTV footage shows that Gridasova came out wearing only a dressing gown and sneakers.

The source of the newspaper said that the actress was found naked in Apraksin Dvor on the day of the disappearance, no one could identify her, and she herself was unconscious – according to preliminary information, she was attacked and beaten. Also, the artist could have been raped, this version is now being checked. Gridasova was in intensive care, on May 9 she was able to give her last name. Now relatives from Tver are coming to see her.

