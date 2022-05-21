silent marchThe young man who was found dead on Thursday in a forest plot near the Kollenberg in Sittard, is 19-year-old Xavier Durlinger, son of shoe magnate Roger Durlinger. Friends and acquaintances will hold a silent tour in Sittard on Wednesday to remember Xavier. “He had a very big heart.”

The police are now convinced that Xavier was killed as a result of a crime. On Thursday, the police continued to fight over the suspicious death of the man, but yesterday an investigation revealed that an unknown person is probably responsible for his death.

Because the family has decided to bury Xavier privately, friends organize a silent march to pay their last respects to their friend. “Xavier was a caring person. With a very big heart. He was always there for everyone,” said the organizer of the silent march, Tunezi Samir, to this site.

Samir met Xavier about five years ago through a mutual friend. ,,We clicked right away, we got along well. Since then, a brotherhood has developed." The friendship between the two was so close that they saw each other as brothers, says Samir. "He was my bonus brother. A true, loyal friend. That is why I want to organize this silent journey for him as a tribute to Xavier and to our friendship."

Shoe store Durlinger

Due to the death of Xavier, the 140th anniversary of the Durlinger shoe store has been canceled. The Sittard shoe family announces on Facebook that the festivities cannot continue due to family circumstances. "Our thoughts go out to Roger and the rest of the family", spokesperson Loes Sieben of Durlinger's Schoenbedrijf said in a comment. shoe vision know. "We are sad and stunned and as an organization we will do everything we can to support the Durlinger family during this difficult time."

The Limburg family business would celebrate its 140th anniversary today, with music performances in various stores in Limburg and Brabant. The festivities have been cancelled, Sieben tells shoe vision† ,,The shops are open as usual; it is Roger’s wish that the company continues to run. We may catch up at a later date, but we are not working on that at the moment.”

With 44 stores and four web shops, Durlinger is one of the largest and oldest shoe retailers in the Netherlands. In total, about 250 employees work for the Limburg family business.

What happened?

19-year-old Xavier, who disappeared from the face of the earth since last week, was found on Thursday in a forest near the De Kollenberg district in Sittard. He was last seen on Wednesday evening 11 May at the Ligne in Sittard, when he was riding a black men’s bicycle. Since then there has been no trace of either the young man or his bicycle. On Tuesday, police called on people to look for the missing man and photos of him were published.

A police spokeswoman declined to say anything about how the man died. The police are asking people who may have seen something at the Ligne on 11 May to come forward.





