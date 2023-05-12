The Civil Police is looking for clues about two young sisters who left home ten days ago and are missing in Caraguatatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo. According to the police record, Daniele Moreno de Lima, 22, and Poliana Moreno de Lima, 19, left a letter asking their parents for forgiveness and did not hear from them. They didn’t have boyfriends and the family suspected grooming.

According to shopkeeper Anderson Soares de Lima, the girls’ father, the daughters left home on the 2nd, taking bags and some clothes. He said that, the day before, he had seen on the cell phone of one of them messages from men who were trying to entice them. “We talked and it seemed like everything was fine. The next day, they disappeared, leaving a letter in which they asked for forgiveness for being a reason for displeasure. They were broke, so I think they were taken by someone,” he said.

In the note, in the eldest daughter’s handwriting, the girls address their parents: “Father, mother, forgive me, please forgive me for everything. Sorry for giving you guys this heartbreak, sorry for being a coward and leaving.” Anderson considered the content of the note strange, as the two had an open relationship with their parents. They worked in the family business, a furniture store in the Massaguaçu neighborhood, in Caraguatatuba, where the family lives.

The merchant owned a store in São José dos Campos and had moved to the city on the north coast about a year ago to open a new business. According to him, the daughters were not in the habit of leaving the house to go to bars and parties, and were very attached to the family. “They had never done anything like this before, so it’s very strange for us. Their mother is not sleeping, she is not eating, so we asked the police for help, ”he said.

Before filing the police report, Anderson and his wife, Neide Moreno, contacted relatives and friends in São José dos Campos, Bertioga and São Paulo. They also spoke with the grandparents of the young women, but no one was able to provide news about them. The trader had access to images from a camera installed near his business in which a man is close to them, in a suspicious attitude. He also gave the police a cell phone used by his daughters that was not taken by them.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo, the disappearance of the girls is being investigated by the General Investigation Department (DIG) of São José dos Campos.

“Diligence is being taken in order to clarify the facts and find the missing girls. The victims’ cell phones are being analyzed and witnesses are being heard,” she said in a statement. According to the folder, more details are being preserved so as not to harm the investigations.