Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

Hamas kidnapped a German family in Israel. Now a woman has apparently been found dead. The fate of the others is unclear.

Tel Aviv – The international community continues to follow the conflict in Israel with great concern. At the beginning of October, the terrorist group Hamas initiated attacks on Israeli settlements. As a result, hundreds of terrorists entered several Israeli communities in the border area and kidnapped people into the Gaza Strip. Among the According to the federal government, those kidnapped also include German citizens.

The family of 37-year-old Yoni Asher is believed to be one of the victims. According to reports in the Bild newspaper, Efrat Katz, Asher’s mother-in-law, was found dead. According to the family, she and her daughter, Doron Asher Katz, are German citizens. Katz, like the rest of her family, had been reported missing since Hamas’ attack on Israel and was believed to have been kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. Yarden Grienfeld, Katz Asher’s sister-in-law, had this to say Daily Mirror explained. Asher’s wife and two young daughters, ages two and four, originally planned to visit their grandmother. The two little girls are also still missing.

War in Israel: German Hamas hostage is said to be dead

Shortly after the attack, he recognized his family in a video shared on social media. “I certainly recognized my wife, my two daughters and my mother-in-law on some kind of cart, with Hamas terrorists around them,” Asher told Reuters.

“I ask Hamas: don’t hurt them. “Don’t hurt small children and women,” appealed the 37-year-old in an interview with RTL. However, his appeal to the terrorist group appears to have been unsuccessful. His children’s grandmother is apparently dead. The exact location of the body was initially unclear.

Kidnapped by Hamas: Yoni Asher is looking for his wife and two small children. The children’s grandmother, Efrat Katz, has now apparently been found dead. They are all German citizens. Efrat Katz’s partner is also still missing. © Photomontage: Screenshot Facebook/Yuval Cohen, Imago

His two daughters, his wife and his mother-in-law’s partner are still missing. However, for Asher, giving up is not an option. “I’m fighting for my life here. “I have nothing left to lose because I am a father without his wife and little daughters,” he told Bild.

Two American hostages released by Hamas

The Islamist Hamas recently released two American hostages. A mother and her daughter were met by the Israeli government at the Gaza border. “I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who were tormented by fear,” said US President Joe Biden about their release. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation for the people of the Gaza Strip is worsening. Aid supplies continue to be stuck in Egypt, and there are shortages of water, food and medicine. (kas/dpa)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.