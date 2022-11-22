The police in Amsterdam had been looking for a missing serval, an African tiger cat, since Tuesday morning. The predator escaped from a home near IJburglaan. The serval has since been found in good health and captured by the police.

The 2-year-old Serval Petoenia is kept as a pet and slipped out Tuesday morning. The report that she escaped was made by the owners.

Multiple units searched for the beast, a police spokesman said. “It is not an animal that you should just pick up,” said a spokesman. According to the owners, the animal is tame, but can react aggressively. Around 5 p.m., the police reported that the animal had been found.

The Animal Ambulance Amsterdam was aware of the escape and was in contact with the police. "As soon as the police have been able to locate the serval, we will take action. There is no point in running after it, you really have to wait until the beast is in a corner somewhere," they said this morning.

More and more notifications

A serval is sometimes mistaken by people for a young leopard or cheetah because of its fur. The natural habitat of the serval is the African savanna. A fully grown animal can be about 80 centimeters high and weigh about 12 kilos.

According to the Aap foundation, an organization that is committed to a ban on keeping exotic animals, more and more reports have been received about servals since 2020. There are now dozens of reports every year, whereas before that time the animal only passed the control rooms two or three times a year.

Legal

The animal can still be kept as a pet, but from 1 January 2024 it will be prohibited to keep, breed or trade the feline. Stichting Aap also strongly advises against it. According to the foundation, the animal is ‘not comparable to a house cat’.

A serval can be dangerous, needs a lot of space and has a diet consisting of dead birds, rats, mice or reptiles. "To protect humans and animals against each other, the serval must be kept away from home and garden environments," says the foundation.