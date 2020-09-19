A woman has disappeared in the Black Forest. Scarlett S. (26) has been missing for days. She wanted to go hiking alone.

Bad Lippspringe / Black Forest – Missing! There has been no sign of life for seven days Scarlett S.. The 26-year-old from Bad Lippspringe (North Rhine-Westphalia) wanted to go hiking in the Black Forest. Now the police are looking for her. On Monday (September 14th, 2020) the police started an extensive one Search operation after missing woman. Rescue teams from the mountain rescue service and a rescue dog squad combed the Black Forest with 35 search dogs. A drone was also used. Despite the large-scale measures, the search was unsuccessful. In the evening it was canceled.

Scarlett S.. is already valid for several days missing. The young woman had previously announced that im Black Forest wanting to go hiking – alone. Their traces are lost here. The last pictures of the Wanted show them in St. Blasien, a town in the Waldshut district (Baden-Württemberg).

The police are considering that the 26 year old wanted to go through the defensive valley towards the weir. The relatives last had on Thursday, September 10, via WhatsApp with the Missing Contact. The police was Scarlett S. described as reliable. Since the Disappeared has not reported to her relatives for days, it cannot be ruled out that she is in a helpless situation, the investigators said.

🚨 #St. Blasien – #Manding missing persons – SUPPLEMENT by a photo !!! The #Police Freiburg is still looking for the missing person. ⚠️ She has a striking red trekking backpack with her ⚠️https://t.co/3M3nwH9RIc Please send information to ☎️ 07761/934 500 pic.twitter.com/w95ENajCKu – Freiburg Police (@PolizeiFR) September 15, 2020

The police are now asking the population for help in their search. she has a public manhunt published, with a photo and a description of the Missing:

Scarlett S. is therefore about 1.60 meters tall.

She has a slim figure, weighs about 50 kilos.

The young woman has blonde hair

The Missing According to the police, she is probably carrying a red Osprey trekking backpack and a gray tent. The Bad Säckingen criminal police now asks: Who has it? Scarlett S. seen or can give clues to their whereabouts? Whistleblowers are asked to contact the Bad Säckingen criminal police telephone 07761 934 500 or any other police station. (From Jennifer Richter)