From: Helmi Krappitz

Ukrainian forces are said to have made a breakthrough on the Dnipro River. A Russian troop rotation and the disappearance of soldiers are said to have helped.

KIEV — The areas around the Dnipro River have been contested for months and are serving as a front line in the Ukraine war. Now, apparently, Ukrainian forces have dared an attack across the river and breached Russia’s line of defenses on the east bank of the Kherson region. The successful maneuver was linked to an alleged Ukrainian attack on opposing forces, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Tuesday (8 August). It is unclear whether Ukraine can maintain a permanent presence in the area.

Counteroffensive: Ukrainian breakthrough on the Dnipro River

Breaking through Russia’s defenses, Ukrainian forces advanced up to 800 meters into the area. Citing several Russian military bloggers, the ISW said the soldiers had previously come ashore on the east bank of the Dnipro near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri in “up to seven boats, each containing six to seven people.”

According to a military blogger, the breakthrough happened during a troop rotation. “The Russian command recently transferred a ‘prepared grouping’ of Russian Airborne Personnel (VDV) from the Kotsakhi Laheri region to Zaporizhia Oblast and replaced them with mobilized fighters from an unspecified unit,” the ISW wrote of the blogger’s observation. This weakened the defensive power of the Russian troops.

Military blogger: Reports on captured unit of Russia

In addition to the weakened defense, a “missing” Russian unit is said to be the reason for the successful breakthrough, reports say Newsweek. The station is also one of the military bloggers Trinadtsatyi, who lamented the development on the Dnipro River. Accordingly, 16 Russian soldiers and two officers “disappeared” during the Ukrainian attack. “The group did not reach the checkpoint,” the blog post said. It then said the unit “was ambushed, the survivors are now in captivity.” Several of the captured or killed soldiers had cell phones with them, it said. The devices are said to contain confidential information about Russian positions and activities.

The disappearance of Russian soldiers is said to have helped break through the defense line on the Dnipro River. © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrinform

According to the ISW, it is unclear to what extent Ukraine can hold the area. Some Russian military bloggers reported on Tuesday evening that “Russian forces have retained control of Kozachi Laheri and have pushed Ukrainian forces back to the coast,” according to the ISW. There is still no visual evidence and the situation should be assessed cautiously.

Sluggish Progress: Counter-Offensive is seeing fewer successes from Wanted

Overall, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has made only sluggish progress. Loud CNN A Western diplomat shared a rather disappointing interim conclusion: “I think it is very, very unlikely that they will really make progress that would change the balance of this conflict.” The Democratic US Congressman Mike Quigley also spoke of “sobering” briefings in the Intelligence Committee.

According to military expert Marcus Keupp, the counter-offensive will ultimately be decided by logistics. The expert explained that it was due to cutting off the supply to Russia ZDF. In addition, Ukraine is about to break through the first line of defense of Russian troops. However, this is also the weakest protected – and there are one or two more lines to follow. If the Ukrainian troops manage to do that, “there’s simply nothing left in the rear.” (hk)