There is still no trace of Rebecca Reusch, now investigators could finally come one step closer to solving the missing person’s case. Sensitive data has been leaked to you.

Berlin – It is one of the most mysterious criminal cases in Germany, there has been no trace of the student Rebecca Reusch from Berlin for over two years. A few weeks ago, two journalists published previously unpublished details and the Berlin public prosecutor’s office also commented on the current investigation on the anniversary of the disappearance of Rebecca Reusch. However, as has now been revealed by a media report, the investigation could actually make good progress. Can the student’s disappearance finally be resolved?

Rebecca Reusch is missing: can the riddle about the student from Berlin be solved now?

It could be the missing student’s cell phone that could finally steer the investigators on the right track. Because how image wants to have learned, officials from Berlin are said to have asked Google headquarters for help over six months ago at the request of the public prosecutor. Aim of the investigators: data from Rebecca Reusch’s user accounts. These could not only reconstruct the girl’s last hours, but also reveal contacts to previously unknown people.

How image Further reports, the Google headquarters is said to have responded with a positive answer at the beginning of February 2021. Accordingly, a data carrier has now been leaked to the investigators. As an investigator apparently confirmed to the portal, a “huge amount of data” is said to be stored on this USB stick. This data should include user accounts with Snapchat and Google, among other things. On the basis of this data, investigators apparently now want to reconstruct which search engine could have been used by Rebecca’s user accounts when. Telephone numbers should also be stored on this stick, as well as search queries, voice commands or calendar entries.

Rebecca Reusch misses: Investigators get a USB stick with countless important data leaked

But that’s not all, investigators should now be able to determine whether the user accounts of the missing Rebecca have been actively used after her disappearance. The devices on which the accounts could have logged in can also be evaluated. How image Further reports, the Google headquarters should also have access to the IP addresses and telephone numbers of the respective SIM cards. All this data is said to have been made available to the investigators from Berlin.

As the paper further reports, all of this data should be evaluated up-to-date. It will only become clear in the near future whether the new data carrier will finally provide the decisive trace to be able to determine the whereabouts of the student. The girl’s parents are still hoping for their daughter to return. Two years after the girl’s disappearance, Brigitte and Bernd Reusch expressed moving details.

