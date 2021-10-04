fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

Rebecca Reusch from Berlin is still missing, now the prosecutor is talking about details of the investigation. Among other things, surveillance cameras were evaluated.

Berlin – It is probably one of the most mysterious criminal cases in Germany, Rebecca Reusch from Berlin is still missing. The then 15-year-old had spent the night before she disappeared in her older sister’s house. But since then there has been no trace of the girl. Now new details have become known, prosecutor Martin Glage talks about the details of the investigation.

Missing Rebecca Reusch: surveillance cameras evaluated – Has Rebecca never left her sister’s house?

Monday, February 18, 2019, is considered the day on which Rebecca Reusch was officially reported missing. While investigators see the girl’s brother-in-law as a suspect early on, the missing family believes it is possible that their Rebecca could possibly be kidnapped or detained. As image Now, however, reported in the format “Warning, wanted!”, the police are said to have also evaluated the cameras on the bus line during their investigations. The bus route is the bus that Rebecca Reusch must have taken to make her way to school.

But the then 15-year-old could not be seen on the surveillance cameras. And investigators also evaluated the surveillance camera of a bakery. This camera should also keep an eye on the sidewalk and the bus stop in front of the store. But even here Rebecca Reusch was not captured by the camera on the day she disappeared. Didn’t the then 15-year-old really leave her older sister’s house?

Rebecca Reusch misses: Investigators find no concrete evidence of a crime in the sister’s house

As opposed to public prosecutor Martin Glage image also explained, in the course of time all statements by alleged eyewitnesses could be put into perspective. Eyewitnesses initially stated that they saw Rebecca Reusch on the morning of her disappearance both at the bus stop and with a purple blanket under her arm on the way there. Investigators are certain: The then 15-year-old could not have left her older sister’s house.

Initially, the missing person’s brother-in-law was arrested, but the urgent suspicion could not be upheld. The young man was released from this case a short time later. “We have not been able to gain any concrete evidence of a criminal offense there in the house,” Martin Glage confirms the evidence from February 2019 image.

The police looked again on Tuesday and Wednesday in a forest for the alleged body of Rebecca Reusch. © private photos

Missing Rebecca Reusch: Public prosecutor talks about “clues” – can the missing person still be found in the forest?

Shortly afterwards, investigators had registered the brother-in-law’s car on the highway. The young man had started the journey towards the Polish border both on the day of Rebecca Reusch’s disappearance and on the day after. Martin Glage confirmed to the newspaper that the girl’s brother-in-law had relatives there. “The KESY recordings gave us indications that Rebecca’s body might have been brought there. We have therefore concentrated the search primarily on this area, ”continues Glage. Back then, a forest area near the autobahn was searched for the girl.

As image Further reports, a man with a baseball cap is said to have been seen in the forest area in the Kummersdorf area. This is said to have run back into the forest when it was discovered by passers-by. As the sheet also claims to have found out, there should be hope, according to investigators, if Rebecca should have been hidden there in the forest that, for example, the water “releases” the missing person at some point and Rebecca can still be found.

