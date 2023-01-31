It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack – an 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, no bigger than a coin, believed to be lost somewhere along a vast deserted highway in Australia’s largest state.

Miner Rio Tinto issued an apology on Monday saying it was supporting the state government’s efforts to find the capsule, which contains Cesium-137, a highly radioactive substance used in mining equipment.

Rio Tinto said it checked all roads in and out of the Gudai-Darri mine in remote northern Western Australia, where the device was located before a contractor picked it up for the journey south to the state capital, Perth.

Authorities believe the capsule, which emits gamma and beta rays, fell off the back of a truck as it traveled a 1,400-kilometer section of the Great Northern Highway – a distance longer than the coast of California.

Due to the tiny size of the capsule and the enormous distances involved, authorities warn that the chances of finding it are slim.

And there are fears that it has already been blown away from the search zone, creating a radioactive health hazard for anyone who finds it for the next 300 years.

how it disappeared

State authorities raised the alarm on Friday, alerting residents to the presence of a radioactive spill in a swath of the southern state, including the northeastern suburbs of Perth, the state capital, home to about 2 million people.

According to authorities, the capsule was placed inside a package on January 10 and picked up from Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri mine by a contractor on January 12.

The vehicle spent four days on the road and arrived in Perth on January 16th, but was only unloaded for inspection on January 25th – when it was reported missing.

“On opening the package, it was found that the meter was broken, missing one of the four fixing screws and also missing the source itself and all the meter screws”, informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

They believe that strong vibrations caused by bumpy roads damaged the pack – dislodging a mounting bolt that held it in place.

How dangerous is it?

Experts have warned that cesium-137 can create serious health problems for humans who come into contact with it: skin burns from close exposure, radiation sickness and potentially fatal cancer risks, especially for those unknowingly exposed for long periods. of time.

Radiation Services WA, a company that provides advice on radiation protection, says that standing within three feet of the capsule for an hour would provide about 1.6 millisieverts (mSv), as much as about 17 standard chest X-rays.

Picking up the capsule would cause “severe damage” to fingers and surrounding tissue, the company said in a statement.

Ivan Kempson, associate professor of Biophysics at the University of Southern Australia, said the worst case scenario would be for a curious child to pick up the capsule and put it in his pocket.

“This is rare, but it can happen and has happened before,” Kempson said. “There have been some previous examples of people who have encountered similar things and suffered radiation poisoning, but they were much stronger than the current capsule that is missing.”

“We are all exposed to a constant level of radiation from the things around us and the food we eat, but the main concern right now is the potential health impact of the person who finds the capsule.”

How rare is it to lose a radioactive device?

The incident came as a shock to experts, who said the handling of radioactive materials such as Cesium-137 is highly regulated with strict protocols for their transport, storage and disposal.

Rio Tinto said it regularly transports and stores hazardous materials as part of its business and hires specialist contractors to handle radioactive materials. The tiny capsule was part of a density meter used at the Gudai-Darri mine to measure the density of iron ore fed into the crushing circuit, the company said in a statement.

Radiation Services WA says that radioactive substances are transported throughout Western Australia on a daily basis without any problems. “In this case, there appears to be a failure of normally implemented control measures,” he said, adding that he had nothing to do with the loss of the capsule.

Pradip Deb, professor and radiation safety officer at RMIT University in Melbourne, said the loss of the capsule was “very unusual” as Australian safety rules require it to be transported in highly protective cases.

The name of the logistics company used to transport the device was not disclosed, Rio Tinto said.

What happens if it is not found?

Cesium-137 has a half-life of about 30 years, which means that after three decades the radioactivity in the capsule will halve, and after 60 years it will halve again.

At that rate, the capsule could be radioactive for the next 300 years, said Deb of RMIT University.

“Cesium-137 is normally a sealed source – meaning if it is not broken, it will not contaminate the soil or the environment… If the capsule is never found, it will not contaminate or transfer radioactivity to the surrounding soil,” added Deb.

Kempson of the University of Southern Australia said that if it remains lost in an isolated area, “it’s very unlikely to have much of an impact.”

Rio Tinto, one of the world’s biggest mining giants, has faced controversy in recent years over allegations of workplace abuse, as well as the destruction of sacred indigenous caves in 2020 – which led to the resignation of then-CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques.

Destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves in Western Australia continued despite a battle by local land guardians.