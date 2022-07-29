Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

A tourist from Germany was initially missing in Iceland, and now a body has been discovered. (Iconic image) © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Around 200 people had been looking for a missing German in Iceland, they now discovered a body on the island.

Reykjavik – He was initially thought to have disappeared, but now a man missing from Germany has probably been found dead in Iceland. As the dpa reports, citing the Icelandic police, a helicopter involved in the large-scale search discovered the man’s body. The wife of the missing German had probably sounded the alarm from Germany.

Man from Germany disappeared in Iceland – police find body

As the local police reported on Facebook, a coast guard helicopter discovered the body on Thursday evening in the remote north-east of the North Atlantic island. The missing German had been searched for days. The tourist came to Iceland in June and his wife in Germany hadn’t heard from him since mid-July. As the police further explain, the official confirmation that the body is the missing Germany is still pending. Investigators therefore assume that it is the person they are looking for.

According to Icelandic radio, around 200 people and the helicopter were looking for a German solo traveler near Akureyri on Thursday. A note had previously been received that the man’s vehicle, who was born in 1947, had been standing still in a hiking area for days. The radio station RÚV published the image of a dark VW bus with Berlin license plates.