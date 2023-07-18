Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

New “uncle track” and the accusation of violating the confessional seal are in the room. The Orlandi missing person case once again determines what is happening in the Vatican.

Rome – The missing person case of Emanuela Orlandi does not let go of the family even 40 years after the disappearance of the Vatican citizen. Now there are new tensions between the Vatican and the relatives of the disappeared. The brother, Pietro Olandi, raises serious allegations against the Holy See of Pope Francis. The reason are reports of an investigation that the Vatican public prosecutor has sent to the authorities in Italy.

The new allegations are among a series of incidents that are keeping the Vatican in suspense. Among other things, the Holy See is still recovering from the attention that the deportation of Georg Gänswein to Freiburg aroused in the international media. The situation was similar with what is probably the closest Pope confidante, who sees himself exposed to attacks from “extreme groups”. Now the findings from the Orlandi case could cause further unrest in Rome.

Vatican: New lead in the case of missing Emanuela Orlandi?

The report is about the suspicion that an uncle of Emanuela Olandi, who has since died, is said to have been seen with her a few hours after the disappearance. In addition, said uncle is said to have verbally molested an older sister of the missing. The Italian television station reports that this “uncle trail” has now been picked up again in the unsolved case La Sette already in the past week.

“La Verità”: The truth was demanded by Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, numerous citizens in Rome – and now also the Pope. © Imago/Andrea Ronchini

In addition, it should be noisy La Sette also gave an identikit made according to a security guard and a police officer who are said to have seen Emanuela with a man on the evening of her disappearance. The person in the identikit resembles the deceased uncle.

Vatican: In Emanuela Orlandi’s missing person’s case, the brother raises serious allegations

The family confessor was at least aware of the “uncle trail” and is said to have informed the then Cardinal Secretary of State Agostino Casaroli (1914 – 1998) about it in a letter. As a result, Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, was outraged by the reports and the renewed investigation. “You can’t shift the responsibility for everything to the family,” criticized Emanuela’s brother, who had already expressed suspicions about the ex-Pope in the missing person’s case, in relation to the renewed allegations against the deceased uncle.

His lawyer Laura Sgro also emphasized that the Italian authorities had already investigated the suspicion against the uncle 40 years ago without any result. It is by no means news.

Missing person Orlandi: Vatican spokesman comments on allegations of the brother

Furthermore, Orlandi raised the accusation that the confidentiality of the confessional had been violated by this procedure. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni therefore spoke up. In a published statement on the Orlandi missing persons case, he stated that the Vatican prosecutor’s office was cooperating with the Italian authorities. The documents were passed on in strict confidence.

Like the Orlandi family, the Vatican wants the truth about what happened to come to light; it is therefore desirable that investigations are carried out in all directions, Bruni said.

Emanuela Orlandi’s missing case has occupied the Vatican for 40 years

Emanuela Orlandi’s missing person case has occupied the Vatican and beyond Italy’s borders for more than four decades. On June 22, 1983, the daughter of a Vatican employee did not return home from her music class in Rome. Since then, rumors and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts have persisted, most recently through a Netflix series.

The Italian public prosecutor’s office has resumed investigations “without consideration” in the case; as well as the Vatican Public Prosecutor’s Office. Law enforcement agencies from both states have pledged their cooperation and are swapping at the behest of Pope Francis, who inherited Pope Benedict XVI. disassembled, information from.