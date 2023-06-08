More than two days after the destruction of the Nova Kachovka dam – which Kyiv and most experts attribute to Russia – the scale of the disaster is beginning to become clear. Satellite images of the region show that large areas downstream of the reservoir are under water.

On the right bank of the Dnipro River, which is in Ukrainian hands, 20 villages have been flooded, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. A low-lying part of the city of Kherson was also flooded. So far, one death has been officially reported in the Ukrainian part of the affected area. Moscow-appointed mayor Vladimir Leontiev of the town of Nova Kakhovka, near the dam, reported at least five dead on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin, an area of ​​about six hundred square kilometers is under water, comparable to the Noordoostpolder.

The water has destroyed homes and factories, and according to Kyiv, hundreds of thousands of people are threatened with a lack of clean drinking water. Large parts of the region are without electricity or gas. It is also feared that tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land will be lost to flooding, while another 500,000 hectares would dry out because there is no irrigation water available.

Land mines washed away

Both the Ukrainian and Russian authorities also warn that the flood has washed away landmines. Now that they have drifted, according to Erik Tollefsen of the International Red Cross, they could pose a threat for “decades to come”, according to Reuters news agency. “Before, we knew where the danger was. Not anymore. We only know that the mines are downstream somewhere.” A pro-Russian blogger posted on Telegram a video which would show how a mine explodes in the flowing water.

Two-thirds of the flooded area is on the Russian-occupied left bank of the river, according to Governor Prokudin. The AP news agency, which flew over the area with a drone, reports on the basis of self-made images that in the villages of Dniprjany and Korsoenka only roofs and a church tower protrude above the water. The images do not show people – but reporters from the news agency say they heard dogs howling.

According to Moscow-appointed governor Vladimir Saldo in the occupied part of Kherson, relief efforts are now underway in the affected regions under his authority. On Thursday, he reported that 4,300 civilians would have been evacuated, and that relief supplies would arrive “from all over Russia”. In addition, victims of the flood will receive a one-off emergency payment of ten thousand rubles (about 113 euros), he wrote on Telegram.

Missing relatives

However, reports from residents paint a different picture of the situation south of the Dnipro. Politico spoke to people in the town of Oleshky and the village of Kardashynka, who say Russian soldiers allegedly stopped residents as they tried to escape immediately after the dam burst.

On social media, residents ask for information about missing relatives or for help with evacuation: “Old people, hearing-impaired adults and two small children, second day on the roof”, writes a woman Thursday afternoon in a Telegram group for help in Oleshky.

People ask us to evacuate them, because no evacuation has been organized

Mykola Tarenenko of the Red Cross in Kherson, on the Ukrainian side of the river, told the AP news agency that he had received dozens of desperate calls from people in occupied territory. “People are asking us to evacuate them because no evacuation has been organized.” But he can do little for them.

On Thursday afternoon, Denise Brown, Ukraine coordinator at the UN, announced her willingness to assist in the evacuation of civilians from flood plains on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro. To this end, the UN has repeatedly asked the Russians for access and security guarantees, but they have not yet agreed. said a press statement.

On the right bank of the Dnipro, which is under Ukrainian control, about 2,000 people have so far been evacuated. However, many people managed to get there on their own to safety.

Aid organizations

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the area on Thursday to speak with local authorities, aid workers and evacuees. In his daily video message, he called on international aid organizations, such as the Red Cross, to come to the rescue on Wednesday evening.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it would coordinate aid from the EU member states. Germany, Austria and Lithuania, among others, promised relief supplies, such as tents, beds, generators, water pumps and filters. French President Macron promised 500,000 water purification tablets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is monitoring the situation but has no plans to travel to occupied territory in Kherson.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians and Russians accuse each other of targeting rescue operations. At least one person died in the Ukrainian part of the disaster area, reports the public prosecutor in Kyiv. Eyewitnesses who spoke to Politico reported that, among other things, a school building where evacuees were housed was hit.

According to director Saldo of occupied Kherson, two people were killed in the town of Hola Prystan, including a pregnant woman. That claim has not been confirmed by independent sources.

The US Institute for the Study of War, which distributes daily updates on battlefield developments, wrote Thursday that the floods after the dam burst washed away the Russian defense lines in the south of the Kherson region. The Russians would have had to withdraw so far in some places that their artillery no longer threatened some places on the Ukrainian right bank of the Dnipro, which had previously been regularly shelled.