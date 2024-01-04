Tragedy in France, about 2 days after her disappearance Maeva Dubois was found dead: she was 21 years old

He was only 21 years old Maeva Dubois and unfortunately after disappearing on New Year's Eve, she was found lifeless. However, at the moment the cause that led to her sudden death is still a mystery and only the autopsy will have to establish it.

The brother together with the family, given the serious loss they have suffered, ask that he come out truthsince for several hours no one had any news and then came the tragic epilogue.

From what the French newspaper reports Le Parisien, the girl had gone out to celebrate the last day of the year with two of her people friends. They were two females and one male. Together they went to a place near the Docks.

Once here however, the person outside the nightclub chose to don't let them in. So the three friends had decided to continue the celebrations right there home of the 21 year old, to be together.

However, right on the walk, they had a discussion which path to take. That's why they finally decided to divide and everyone go about their own business. However, Maeva never arrived home.

His peers called the police around 6 of the morning. They told the officers that their friend was never there arrived in her home and that her phone stopped working shortly after she left ring.

The discovery of the body of Maeva Dubois

The police, however, have them calm down saying that perhaps she would come back later in the day and inform them of any updates. Only on the day of Tuesday 2 January the sad reality emerged.

The agents have found the girl's body near the port, but for her it was no longer there nothing to do. For now the most accredited hypothesis is that his death occurred in a manner accidentalbut only further investigations will provide answers.

The investigations revealed that Maeve's phone stopped working at 6 in the morning. He gave the last signal at 5.57in Rue Marais, which is about 3 km from the nightclub she went to and to 2 km from his home.