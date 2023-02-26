Home page World

Investigators recovered the body of missing Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre over the weekend. Since then, the police have been heavily criticized.

Update from January 21, 2:07 p.m.: After the discovery of Nicola Bulley’s body, the police come under fire for their actions. Critics wonder how it took 23 days for the missing person to be found dead in the River Wyre just a mile from where she disappeared.

“These search teams could not find a currant in a rice pudding. I find it pathetic that a body was found just a mile from the scene of her disappearance,” former Metropolitan Police Commander John O’Connor told the British tabloid The Sun.

It also took too long for Bulley to be discovered for the former Chief Prosecutor of North West England. “I’m not an expert on underwater search teams. But there was an underwater search team. You said it was very difficult circumstances. The experts know what they are doing. But of course questions have to be asked as to why the body wasn’t found sooner,” Nazir Afzal said Daily Mail.

Police had previously combed the stretch of river where the body was eventually found at least twice before. But in the end it was walkers who discovered Bulley in the undergrowth near the bank.

Mystery of missing Englishwoman (45) Nicola Bulley solved: autopsy confirms assumption

Update from January 20, 7:05 p.m.: In the case of missing Nicola Bulley, police in England found a body in a river over the weekend – near where she was last seen. Now there is sad certainty. The police confirmed loudly dailymail on Monday: The body is Nicola Bulley.

In a statement, the family said Nicola Bulley was “the center of our world”. They would “never be able to fathom what Nikki went through in her final moments and that will never leave us,” the family said loudly dailymail. The police had initially assumed that the woman had fallen into the river while walking. The family of the mother of two also considered a kidnapping possible.

Nicola Bulley missing since January: police find body in river

First report: St Michael’s on Wyre – She has been missing since the end of January: After the mysterious disappearance of the Englishwoman Nicola Bulley (45) in the northwestern English town of St Michael’s on Wyre, investigators have now made a horrifying discovery. A body was discovered in the small river Wyre over the weekend, Lancashire police said on Sunday. The body is still being identified.

There has been no trace of Nicola Bulley (45) since January 27th

The woman, from north-west England, was last seen on Friday January 27. After taking her daughters, six and nine, to school, she would walk her dog, Willow, along the banks of the River Wyre. She dialed into a conference call at 9 a.m. and was seen shortly afterwards by an acquaintance – then her trail was lost. Her cell phone was found on a bench, still dialed into the conference call. Her dog ran around abandoned.

Missing Nicola Bulley: corpse discovery keeps England in suspense

Then the big search operation began: police officers combed the area, divers the river, tracking dogs and posters are used, all without result. When searching, the police assumed that Bulley fell into the river while walking and drowned – unlike her family, who did not rule out that the mother of two had been kidnapped. “Somebody has to know something,” her sister Louise Cunningham told AFP. “People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

It is not yet clear whether the body, which was recovered from the River Wyre over the weekend, is the missing 45-year-old. The family of the missing has been informed.