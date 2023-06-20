Home page World

The 2004 photo shows the remains of a coat and boots in the mud of the seabed near Titanic’s stern. © Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography/AP/dpa

It’s a modern adventure: On board a small submarine, “Titanic” fans can get up close and personal with the famous wreck – for a hefty fee. But now the little “Titan” itself is missing.

St. John’s – Near the “Titanic” in the Atlantic, rescue workers are frantically searching for a missing submersible that occasionally brings wealthy tourists to the famous wreck. The company Oceangate Expeditions confirmed that people were on board, but did not give a number.

“We are reviewing and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” the BBC said in a statement. The oxygen supply on the “Titan” should last for 96 hours. The crew is said to include a billionaire British businessman and adventurer who announced his participation on social media.

According to the company, five people can be accommodated in the 6.70 meter long submarine. Among them are a maximum of three tourists, who each have to pay 250,000 US dollars (229,000 euros). Accordingly, the tours, which leave from the Canadian island of Newfoundland, last a total of eight days. The company is promoting the carbon fiber submersible rides as a chance to “step out of the ordinary and discover something truly extraordinary,” according to the BBC.

search planes in action

Boats and at least two planes were deployed at the suspected location around 1400 kilometers east of the North American coast, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter. “All of our attention is given to the submersible crew members and their families,” Oceangate said. “We are working on the safe return of the crew members.” The company had recently announced that an expedition was on the way. According to the media, the alleged British participant wrote that it is likely to be the only such expedition this year.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, killing more than 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board. The remains of the famous luxury liner were discovered in 1985 at a depth of around 3800 meters. Movies such as the blockbuster Titanic (1997), starring Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, further fueled interest in the disaster. Only recently, with the help of high-resolution 3D images, scientists offered the most accurate depiction of the wreck to date. dpa