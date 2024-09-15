All rescue teams are busy recovering the body found on a small island in the Piave: it is that of the young mother who disappeared on Friday

The tragic disappearance of Susanna Recchia and her three-year-old daughter has met a sad end. A helicopter engaged in search operations spotted a body in the waters of the Piave, at the height of a small island. According to what was reported by Gazetteis that of the 45-year-old from Miane, Treviso, who disappeared from home on Friday evening together with her daughter.

Body found in Piave: could be that of Susanna Recchia

The recovery operations saw the firefighters teams busy along the banks of the river to proceed with the necessary checks and ascertain the identity of the body found. The discovery comes after days of intense searches. This morning, Sunday 15 September, brought a turning point. The searches were concentrated in the area where the woman’s car had appeared yesterday, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, parked empty in Covolo di Pederobba.

The Vidor bridge, sadly known for numerous suicide episodes, was the focus of the searches, with specialized teams engaged in combing the Piave river, which flows impetuously at that point. Law enforcement, Civil Protection volunteers and Firefighters are operating on the field, supported by helicopters, drones, nautical teams and molecular dogs. Despite the darkness of last night, the area was constantly monitored in the hope of a positive signal.

The woman had left a letter five pages long in which he described his psychological distress and his intention to commit an extreme act.

The identity of both bodies found has been confirmed by the Civil Protection Councillor Giampaolo Bottacin with an official statement. To give the tragic news the Gazette a few minutes ago.

The family’s worst fears have found an unfortunate outcome. Many clues suggested that the story would have an unfortunate ending. A young woman devastated by suffering has also dragged down the young life of her little daughter, an innocent victim of her mother’s psyche.