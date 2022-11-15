Fano, Anastasia Alashri the missing woman was found lifeless: her ex who wanted to try to escape was arrested

The disappearance of Anastasia Alashri, the young mother of 23, who had disappeared from the morning of Sunday 13 November. The police have now found it lifeless in the companions of the Arzilla stream, in the city of Fano.

In these last days the woman was upset due to a jealousy fit from her former partner. The discussion between them was more heavy of the others and she obviously was very worried.

The facts began in the morning of Sunday 13 November. Precisely in the city of Fanowhere the girl who had managed to escape from Ukraine found a job in the La Peppa tavern.

His employers knew the situation very well and saw that they were aware that the day before would be due encounter with the man, not seeing her arrive at work, they reported her disappearance.

The searches went on all day on Sunday. Until unfortunately the sad ending that took place yesterday, Monday 14 November. The agents found her lifeless in the companion of Villa Giulia.

The doctors who intervened obviously failed to do anything to save her. From what emerged she lost her life due to three stab woundsbut it will be only the autopsy to give further answers on the incident.

The arrest of the former partner of Anastasia Alashri

The woman at this time was not going through a simple period in her life. This is because after being able to run away from Ukraine, together with their 3-year-old son and their original partner Egyptianhad decided to report what she was forced to undergo.

But in a short time the situation between the two became unsustainable. That is why she had decided to leave him. The previous evening she had to meet with the boy, just to take back some of her clothes, but he probably never accepted the end of the story.

Eventually the agents managed to track him down and arrest him. It would seem she was trying to run away from the country after the crime.