Was Susanna Recchia’s car, Miane’s woman, foundTreviso, who has been missing since yesterday evening with her three-year-old daughter. “The car was found in Covolo (Tv). No one on board, therefore the search for mother and daughter is concentrated in the area”, confirmed the Veneto regional councilor Gianpaolo Bottacin in a post on Facebook.

The 45-year-old’s partner was supposed to pick up his daughter yesterday, but he didn’t find anyone at home. The woman, who left in her white Volkswagen Tiguan, also left her cell phone and wallet with all her documents at home. After the man filed a complaint today, the Prefecture of Treviso has therefore activated the protocol for the search for missing persons, both with patrols and with traffic light license plate readers and with the Fire Department helicopter.