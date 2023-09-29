Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen, Kilian Bäuml, Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

A forensics employee goes to the site. A woman’s body was discovered in Bad-Emstal, in the Kassel district. Police did not rule out foul play on Thursday evening. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

The search for 14-year-old Marie Sophie from Bad Emstal, who had been missing since Wednesday evening, ended with sad certainty on Thursday evening.

Update from 6:32 p.m.: After The town’s residents are shocked by the death of 14-year-old Marie Sophie from Bad Emstal about the events. “It’s terrible. The whole village is horrified that something like this is happening here,” said one resident. Her daughter attends a parallel class of the victim and completed primary school with her.

The woman said she was very relieved that a suspect had already been identified. “Otherwise my daughter would have to continue to be afraid.” So far she has always felt safe in Bad Emstal. “It will now take some time for the place to process this.”

Several pieces of evidence were seized from the suspected man, including the dead man’s cell phone. He was brought before a judge on Friday, who ordered him into custody on strong suspicion of murder.

The mayor of Bad Emstal, Stefan Frankfurth (SPD), is also shocked. “We are shocked by what happened in our community last night,” he said on Friday. The public’s sympathy can be felt everywhere and the press cannot be overlooked. Frankfurth further asked that the relatives be given space to grieve.

Missing Marie Sophie (14) from Hesse dead: suspect arrested

Update from 3:10 p.m.: After the autopsy of the body of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a forest in Bad Emstal in northern Hesse, investigators assume an act of violence. This was the preliminary result of the autopsy completed in the early afternoon, the police and public prosecutor’s office in Kassel announced on Friday. The suspect, who was arrested in Bad Emstal the evening before, is still in police custody. It was said that the 20-year-old was seen in the area of ​​the edge of the forest in connection with the disappearance of the young people. The suspect is said to be an acquaintance of the girl.

The residents of Bad Emstal are shocked by the death of 14-year-old Marie Sophie and have put up candles in memory of her. © Nicole Schippers/dpa

The police have already questioned the man as part of the search for the young person who has been missing since Wednesday. After the 14-year-old’s body was found, he became “the focus of the investigation” due to the information he provided at the time. A search of his person and also of an apartment where he had previously stayed confirmed the initial suspicion. The victim’s cell phone and other evidence were found and seized from him. The public prosecutor’s office will apply for a remand warrant to be issued, and the person will be brought before the judge on Friday.

Missing Marie Sophie (14) from Hesse dead: mother speaks after arrest – “He was just obsessed with her”

Update from 2:35 p.m.: The missing Marie Sophie from Hesse is dead. After the discovery of a woman’s body, there is sad certainty, the police confirmed an arrest this morning. In an interview with RTL, the 14-year-old’s mother spoke out. Accordingly, the 20-year-old actively helped in the search for the teenager. “The person was still communicating with us the whole time and actually wanted to help us,” the mother told the TV station. But it quickly became clear to the mother: “I immediately said who it was.”

As RTL further reports, when asked whether her daughter was friends with the now suspect, the mother replied: “You can say that, you can’t say that.” Accordingly, the two shouldn’t have had any contact, but: “But he was just obsessed with her.” She couldn’t and shouldn’t say anything more at the moment, the mother continued in the short conversation.

Missing Marie Sophie (14) found dead in Bad Emstal in the Kassel district View photo series

Missing Marie Sophie (14) from Hesse dead: Police report arrest – young man urgently suspected of crime

Update from 10:45 a.m.: WAs the public prosecutor’s office in Kassel and the police headquarters in North Hesse explained on Friday morning, the extensive investigations have revealed evidence of foul play. Accordingly, an acquaintance of the victim was arrested in Bad Emstal on Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. “He is a 20-year-old from the Kassel district with German citizenship. “Due to further investigations and searches, the initial suspicions against him were confirmed,” the police continued in the statement. The young man is now strongly suspected of being responsible for the girl’s death.

As the police explained in the statement together with the Kassel public prosecutor’s office, a man who was making wood discovered the young woman’s body in a group of trees on the edge of a field outside the town in the area of ​​a wood pile and immediately called the police. The exact cause of death is still unclear; the autopsy of the 14-year-old is currently underway.

Missing Marie Sophie found dead: police spokesman comments

Update from 9:30 a.m.: After a female body was found in a forest in Hesse, the police are still not ruling out foul play. “The autopsy of the deceased is currently underway,” said a police spokesman this morning.

During the search for the teenager, the body was discovered late on Thursday afternoon in the forest near the small town of Bad Emstal. At first, the cause of death was not clear. The police spokesman said the investigators hoped that the autopsy would provide information about how the student died. It also remains unclear who found the body. He said that they would not comment on this initially for tactical reasons.

The area where the body was found was cordoned off on Thursday evening. The fire department helped to illuminate the area so that the criminal investigation department and forensics department could continue their work into the night. The investigators also used a drone. The forensic investigation was completed around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the spokesman said. Only some remaining work would be carried out at the site on Friday. During the course of the day, the police and the Kassel public prosecutor’s office will report on the current status of the investigation.

Missing 14-year-old from Hesse dead: “The identity of the dead found is beyond doubt”

Original message from September 29th: Bad Emstal – After the discovery of a female corpse in a remote forest area near the Bad Emstal district of Sand in the Kassel district, there now seems to be a sad certainty: the dead woman was the 14-year-old girl who disappeared from home on Wednesday evening.

“The identity of the dead people found is beyond doubt,” explained Ulrike Schaake from the press office of the North Hesse Police Headquarters merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA on Friday morning.

Missing 14-year-old Marie Sophie from North Hesse: girl’s body found in forest

“As part of the search for the 14-year-old from Bad Emstal, who has been missing since yesterday, a lifeless young female person was found in a forest area near Bad Emstal-Sand around 5:30 p.m.,” the police said on Thursday evening. An emergency doctor could only determine that the young woman was dead. It was not initially clear whether the body was that of the missing girl.

Tragic certainty: Missing 14-year-old found dead in the forest near Bad Emstal

Now there is sad certainty, as the Kassel criminal police announced. It is assumed “that the young female person found dead was the 14-year-old from Bad Emstal who had been missing since yesterday and who the police had already been looking for.”

Missing 14-year-old from northern Hesse: forensics completed, autopsy tomorrow

According to press spokeswoman Schaake, the on-site forensics, which lasted well into the night, have been completed. “The autopsy will take place tomorrow, which should provide information about what exactly happened,” Schaake told the merkur.de.

A forensics employee goes to the site. A woman’s body was discovered in Bad-Emstal, in the Kassel district. Police did not rule out foul play on Thursday evening. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

Missing girl found in northern Hesse: Police were looking for witnesses

Since Thursday afternoon, the police had been publicly searching for the missing girl from Bad Emstal-Sand and asking for information from the public. At the same time, an intensive search operation took place in the forest area, during which some of the girl’s clothing was eventually found. The 14-year-old left her home on Wednesday evening (September 27th, 2023) at around 6:30 p.m. and did not return afterwards.

The community is deeply saddened by this Death of missing 14-year-old girl united, like that hna.de reported. Hundreds of people expressed their condolences online, while candles were lit locally for the deceased teenager.

Foul play cannot still be ruled out: “Further findings will only be revealed after the autopsy, which is expected to take place tomorrow,” said Ulrike Schaake. (with dpa)