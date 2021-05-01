ofErik Sharp shut down

The police are looking for Niklas B. from Wiesbaden. The 19-year-old is missing and appears to be in a helpless position.

Wiesbaden – The police are currently looking for Niklas B. The 19-year-old from Wiesbaden has been missing since Friday (April 30, 2021).

The last time he was seen by a family friend in Emser Strasse in WIesbaden on April 30 at around 10:20 a.m., the police say. There is a strong suspicion that Niklas B. could be in a helpless position. The circumstances of the disappearance would indicate this, according to the police.

It is described as follows:

1.83 meters tall

slim stature

longer brown hair

He is dressed in light blue jeans, a gray hoodie and white sneakers. He wears a dark gray baseball cap from the “Gant” brand and carries a gray-blue hiking backpack with him.

Missing: Police suspect 19-year-old Niklas B. from Wiesbaden in a helpless situation

Anyone who has seen Niklas B. or can provide information on the whereabouts of the missing person can contact the Wiesbaden police on 0611 / 345-3333 or 345-2140. (esa)

Most recently, a 12-year-old girl was missing in Wiesbaden. A short time later, a police patrol found the child and brought it back home.