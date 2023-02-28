The remains of a missing man in Argentina appear to have been found in the stomach of a shark. His family has identified his tattoo. A DNA test will follow to confirm his identity.

Diego Barría, 32, a father of three, was last seen on February 18, in his car near the coast of Chubut province in southern Argentina. Two fishermen reported to the Coast Guard early Sunday morning that they had caught three schooling sharks close to where Barría was last seen.

The fishermen reportedly told local media that they found human remains in one of the sharks when they were cleaning it. According to Daniela Millatruz, the agent who led the search for Barría, his family recognized him “because of a tattoo on one of the remains.” However, a DNA test will follow to confirm his identity.

Strong current

It is still unclear under what circumstances Barría died; the investigation continues. Two days after his disappearance, Barría’s car was found on a beach near Rocas Coloradas. “We assume that Diego had an accident and we are investigating whether a vehicle was involved,” says Millatruz. See also You can't get rid of the biggest polluters quickly

According to Cristian Ansaldo, chief of police in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, Barría probably had an accident and was swept away by the current. He said there was a strong tidal wave the weekend Barría disappeared.

Watch our best animal videos in the playlist below: