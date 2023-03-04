Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A young woman from Poland named Julia claims she is the missing Maddie McCann. Now the family is commenting on their daughter’s statements.

Wroclaw/London – A 21-year-old woman from Poland recently claimed that she could be Maddie McCann, who has been missing since 2007. On platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, she posts photos that are apparently intended to show similarities between children’s photos of the then 3-year-old Maddie and her. She asks for police help to follow up the clues. In the meantime, the family of the 21-year-old has also spoken out.

21-year-old from Poland claims to be Maddie McCann – Now her family speaks out

At the end of February, Julia’s family published a statement on their daughter’s allegations on the Facebook page of the Polish organization for missing people “Zaginieni przed laty” (translated: disappeared years ago). “It is clear to us as a family that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and stepdaughter. We have memories, we have pictures,” the family writes, noting that Julia also has these pictures, as well as her birth certificate and multiple hospital discharges.

The family further claim that the 21-year-old has struggled with mental health issues and has always been tried to help her. “Numerous therapies, medications, psychologists and psychiatrists were provided for Julia. She was not left alone,” the statement said. But the young Pole has been of legal age for a few years. “She moved out of the house. She refuses treatment and does not take her medication regularly. She also did not take advantage of the possibility of treatment in a very good center in Poland, which agreed to take her.”

Missing Maddie McCan: Family of 21-year-old Pole speaks of mental problems

The family tried to ask Julia to stop threatening and accusing her online, but without success. Now she’s more concerned about the hatred the young woman might face if her claim were officially disproved and it was established that she wasn’t Maddie McCann. A Swiss software already compared photos of the two girls and excludes any resemblance.

The allegations against the family are great. Julia claimed she heard her mother once say something along the lines of, “I don’t know why we have this girl, she’s always been a troublemaker since we took her in”. That said the private detective Dr. Fia Johansson, with whom Julia now works, opposite The Sun. The young woman also claimed to have been abused by a pedophile from Germany. The family, meanwhile, are refusing to do a DNA test, according to Johansson. (nz)