In a letter to a journalist, the prime suspect in the Maddie McCann case has pleaded innocent. But with one sentence he makes himself suspicious.

Praia da Luz – 16 years. Maddie McCann’s case has been unsolved for so long. Since the British girl disappeared from a holiday home on the Algarve coast in Portugal in 2007, new, supposed traces have kept appearing. A reservoir near the holiday home was recently searched for new clues. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig now assumes that the German Christian B. is responsible for Maddie’s disappearance.

Christian B. is considered the prime suspect in the Maddie McCann case

The 46-year-old actually wanted to protest his innocence when he wrote a letter to a British journalist. To show the public that he had nothing to do with the kidnapping of Maddie McCann, the Daily Mail the letter is available. Christian B. has a criminal record, among other things, for serious sexual abuse of children and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007.

Christian B. was targeted by the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) due to an incriminating testimony. The star witness Helge B. is a former acquaintance of the main suspect. According to him, the two met in Spain in March 2008.

When the question arose as to whether Christian B. would go back to Portugal, he answered “no”. There are problems there and too many police are on the road because of the missing girl. Helge B. is said to have said it was strange that the child could disappear without a trace. Christian B.’s alleged answer: “Yes, she didn’t scream.” B. describes this scene in the letter that the DailyMail and the Picture present.

Wants to convince of his innocence: Christian B. writes a letter

In his letter, the suspect quotes this statement and describes Helge B. as a “liar”. According to Christian B., Helge B. wants to be released early from a prison sentence in Greece. The witness denies this, so Picturehe had served the sentence imposed in full.

The Christian B.’s defenders have complained in the past about the prosecutor. The defendant’s lawyer considers the testimony to be unreliable. That’s what he said opposite Picture: “First of all, it has to be established whether such a conversation actually took place. Other witnesses have given different statements, namely that such a conversation never took place. Only then can one talk about the concrete content and its interpretation. So far this has been hot air for me.”