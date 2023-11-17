Ex missing, Filippo investigated for attempted murder

Filippo Turetta, who disappeared since Saturday together with his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, is under investigation for attempted murder. This was announced in a note from the Venice prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office “has ordered the registration of Filippo Turetta in the register of suspects in relation to the crime of attempted murder also to guarantee him in order to allow the necessary unrepeatable activities”, underlines the prosecutor’s office.

Missing boys: Prosecutor’s office, searches underway

Some searches are underway as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Giulia and Filippo. This was reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has entered the young man in the register of suspects for attempted murder. The Prosecutor’s Office expresses “the hope that the difficulty and sensitivity of the investigations will be taken into account, as well as the suffering experienced by the families involved”. Inaccurate news, the note concludes, “risk creating unnecessary expectations”.

