The family of Kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10th, still hopes to embrace the child again. After the paternal grandfather’s words, it is now the grandmother who speaks about her story, providing another key to interpretation. “I think she was the victim of a mistake: they wanted to kidnap another child and she was taken by mistake,” Esther told La Nazione in Pistoia, where the woman lives with the elderly woman who assists her.

“I’m sure no one would ever hurt my family willfully. We are good people: my son had a difficult life, but he served his sentence in prison. And my daughter-in-law Katherine’s family is respected. I have no idea what happened to the Astor, but I’m sure Abel”, Kata’s recently arrested uncle, “had nothing to do with it”.

Her grandmother describes Kata as a “talkative and full of energy” girl. When she saw me she always screamed: ‘mami, mamì ”. When she last saw her, on June 8, she was “quick-tempered: she refused to eat the cutlet I had prepared and she only wanted rice, her favorite dish”, but “it was a joy have Kata around her. When my husband called to tell me she was missing, something snapped inside me.”

Her son Miguel, the woman reports in tears to La Nazione, “confided in me that he wanted to kill himself. I told him to think about his family, but he can’t stop torturing himself. He asks me: ‘Where were you all when my little girl disappeared?’ and I don’t know how to answer. In recent days he passed out because he no longer eats: he fell to the ground in front of Kata’s little brother, terrified ”.