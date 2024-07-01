Home page World

Juliette, who was 17 at the time, disappeared without a trace from her parents’ house in Belgium. For months, her family feared for the teenager’s life – until now.

Lyon – In 2022, Juliette G., then 17 years old, disappeared from her home in Namur, southeast of Brussels. It was not the first time she had run away from home – but she always returned after a short time. This time, however, everything was different.

The teenager’s family lived in worry for months, fearing for the lives of their daughter, sister and granddaughter. There was no trace for more than a year and a half – until June 27, 2024. On that day, the good and long-awaited news came: Juliette is alive.

Missing Juliette found in France – “I am terribly relieved”

According to the French newspaper The ProgressAccording to police reports, Juliette was discovered in a district of Lyon. She lives there with a man and is doing well, they say.

Juliette’s family was visibly relieved by the good news. Her grandfather, who said he always had a close relationship with his granddaughter, told the broadcaster BFMTV: “I am terribly relieved, very happy and can’t wait to see her again if she wants to.” Her brother was also overjoyed. “It’s like I’ve won the lottery,” he said.

Juliette G. from Belgium was missing for more than a year and a half, but she has now been found in a district of Lyon. (Symbolic image) © Sandrine Thesillat/Imago

Juliette’s disappearance remains a mystery – police search for answers

But the circumstances surrounding Juliette’s disappearance are a mystery to the authorities. How could she remain undiscovered for so long and travel to France? And how does she know the man she now lives with in Lyon? The police are currently looking for answers to these questions. They are part of the ongoing investigation.

However, it is certain that Juliette has been living with the man in France “voluntarily in this accommodation for about a year” and that as an adult she can “move freely”. Henri Bertens, public prosecutor of Namur, confirmed this at a press conference on June 27, 2024. He did not reveal any further details.

The family was particularly concerned about Juliette’s disappearance because she has a mild mental disability, according to several Belgian media outlets. They describe Juliette as “sensitive” and “lonely.” Now they hope to see her again as soon as possible. “Nobody can imagine what we went through for a year and a half,” said her brother. (asc)