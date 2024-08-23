Gentleman of Parral.- Elements of the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone located two young men originally from Ciudad Juárez, who were reported missing on August 5 of this year in the municipality of Jiménez.

The investigative work led by the Specialized Unit for Missing and Unlocated Persons, allowed elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) to locate safe and sound the young men named Ángel Alejandro GE and Saúl ML, aged 24 and 25, at kilometer 46 of the Jiménez-Parral highway on the afternoon of Thursday, August 22.

They were brought before the Public Prosecutor, to whom they indicated in their statement that it was their wish to keep secret any details about their whereabouts during the time they were absent.

After completing the localization protocol, both people returned to their families and their absence reports were canceled.

