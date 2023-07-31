Missing in Mezhdurechensk in Kuzbass, a seven-year-old girl was found alive on the street

A seven-year-old girl who disappeared in Mezhdurechensk in Kuzbass was found alive on one of the streets. This was reported in the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, transmits portal Ngs42.ru.

The department clarified that the search for the schoolgirl did not stop all night. They were attended by employees of several police units, investigators and volunteers. Simultaneously with the survey of the territory of the city, law enforcement officers interviewed acquaintances of the Russian woman’s family.

“She was found by police officers on one of the streets of the city of Mezhdurechensk. Currently, law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, ”the press service noted.

The disappearance of a girl in Mezhdurechensk became known on July 30.

Before that, it was reported that in Yekaterinburg they found a lost eight-year-old girl alive in a man’s apartment. It was noted that the latter lived near the child’s home. The operatives were called by the neighbors, who noticed that the light was not on in the apartment, but movement was heard. According to them, the man uses drugs.