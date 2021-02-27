A woman from the Göttingen district has been missing since Thursday (February 25th, 2021). The police are looking for clues.

Friedland – Since Thursday afternoon (February 25th, 2021) Anna Maria S.-B. from the Friedland district of Groß Schneen (district Goettingen) missed.

The 38-year-old was last seen by relatives at her place of residence around 3 p.m. The Missing left her home in an unknown direction without taking any personal effects with her. She may be riding a dark men’s bike. According to the police it is not ruled out that they will be in helpless situation could be located.

Missing in Lower Saxony: Search so far unsuccessful – description of the missing

Since it became known that the police Friedland took every possible measure to find the 38-year-old. Unfortunately, the extensive search not yet a success.

Mrs. S.-B. is about 160 to 170 cm tall, slender and has blonde, shoulder-length hair that she usually wears tied up. When she was last seen she was wearing a long, dark beige one winter jacket with a hood, black pants, a blue and white scarf and gray, ankle-high Winter boots clothed.

Video: what to do if someone is missing

Missing in Lower Saxony: Witnesses should report

who the Missing has seen or is otherwise able to provide information about her whereabouts, you are urgently requested to contact the Friedland police on 05504/937900 or on the emergency number 110 at the Police in Göttingen Report to.