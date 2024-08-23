Search operations were underway Friday in the Thai jungle in an attempt to find the nine passengers of a tourist plane that crashed Thursday in the eastern part of the country. Authorities showed little hope of finding them alive.

The plane crashed in the jungles of Chachoengsao province in the east of the country with nine people on board. The plane, which took off from Bangkok, was heading to Trat near the border with Cambodia.

“The accident happened at around 3:10 p.m. We are trying to find the missing, but we think they are all dead,” state governor Chunlati Yangtrung told reporters at the scene.

Local media reported that the passengers were four Thais and five Chinese, including two children aged 12 and 13.

More than 300 soldiers and volunteers are participating in the search, while the authorities have begun investigating the causes of the accident.

Human remains and parts of the plane were found, but heavy rains are hampering the search operations.

The governor added, “We do not intend to stop operations as long as we do not find the missing, although some areas are flooded.”