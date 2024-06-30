Several people are missing after a landslide in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino.

Police said Sunday morning that a violent thunderstorm hit the Maggia Valley overnight and that the collapse occurred in the Fontana area.

Bad weather hampered the search for missing persons in Fontana, and many of the side valleys were inaccessible by road.

Communications and electricity networks were damaged in the area, which witnessed about 200 mm of rain at the beginning of the week, and drinking water was contaminated as a result of the storm.

In the Valais region near Ticino, the Rhone River overflowed its banks in several places after strong thunderstorms since Saturday, according to the Meteorological Service.