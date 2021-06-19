Catherine Elaine, a 34-year-old student from the USA Sirow, who disappeared near Nizhny Novgorod, was found dead. About this in the community in “In contact with” the search and rescue center “Lynx” reports.

“Found, lost,” the message says. RIA News with reference to the Volunteer-NN detachment, he clarifies that the crews of volunteers began to leave in search at 7 am, but the police received a call that the body had already been found.

No comments have yet been received from law enforcement agencies. Nothing is known about the circumstances of the death of the American.

Earlier it was reported that Elayne previously served in the army as a Marine and participated in the hostilities. She arrived in Russia three years ago and studied at the Lobachevsky State University, and rented an apartment on Bor.

On June 15, the woman contacted for the last time. She wrote to her mother that she was traveling in a car with strangers. The last time the girl’s phone was registered was in the village of Lindo-Pustyn. After the disappearance, the American women opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code (“Murder”).