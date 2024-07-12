Three people were missing after a landslide buried an apartment building in western Japan early Friday, police and firefighters said.

The landslide occurred in Matsuyama city in Ehime Prefecture, Kyodo News reported, as the country’s weather agency warned of heavy rains mainly in western Japan, urging residents to be extremely cautious in case of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that with rains continuing to hit the Pacific Ocean region from western to eastern Japan through Saturday, weather conditions are likely to be very unstable.