A woman from Hanau has disappeared without a trace.

A friend still had SMS contact with the missing person, then her trail is lost.

Hanau – The criminal police are looking for Karoline Feder out Hanau. The 41-year-old has been going since Saturday, February 6th missing and the Kripo asks for help from the population.

Missing woman from Hanau: criminal investigation investigated

On February 5th, shortly before midnight, the Missing Karoline Feder out Hanau still in contact with a friend. They wrote each other short messages and arranged to meet for the next day. But the meeting on Saturday, February 6th, didn't come because the missed The woman did not stay in her apartment in Salisweg Hanau on. The girlfriend with the Missing had an appointment, could not reach them and called the criminal investigation department.

The Criminal police started the investigation and is now looking for the Missing Karoline Feder out Hanau. In doing so, she does not rule out the fact that the 41-year-old woman is in a helpless situation and is in urgent need of medical help. The police provided more information about the state of health of the Missing Not.

Missing woman from Hanau: residents find a handbag

Neighbors of Karoline Feder out Hanau found her handbag on February 6th in Salisweg, which also contained her mobile phone. Notes on the whereabouts of the Missing but were not found. The criminal police asked the population for information on the whereabouts of Karoline Feder out Hanau. Who information about Missing or has seen her since Saturday (February 6th), please contact the criminal investigation department at 06181 100-123 Hanau or to report to any other police station.

The police are also asking for support in the case of a missing man from Rödermark. The 43-year-old from Rödermark has been there since the end of May last year missing. A man from the Main-Kinzig district is suspected of having murdered a missing 39-year-old from Hanau. The case has been bothering the authorities since 2016. (smr)