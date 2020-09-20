The 12-year-old Ilyas König from Wiesbaden is missing. So far there is no trace of the boy. The police are now searching publicly.

The 12 year old Ilyas King out Wiesbaden becomes missing .

out becomes . He was last seen in a care facility in the Hessian state capital.

Who has the boy after his Disappear seen? The police asked for the help of the population.

Wiesbaden – Since Thursday (September 17th, 2020) he will be 12 years old Ilyas King out Wiesbaden missing. The police are now looking for the missing boy with a photo.

Missing in Wiesbaden: Ilyas König (12) last seen in the care facility

The officials said the following is about the Missing person case known: The last known whereabouts of the 12-year-old is a care facility in Wiesbaden. He was last seen by a supervisor working there on Thursday around 9 a.m. Then the track is lost, since then the boy has been considered missing.

To the disappeared Ilyas king out Wiesbaden to find, the police published a description of the person next to the published photo. This is what the 12-year-old looks like, according to officials:

Ilyas is about 1.50 meters tall.

He has a slim stature.

His hair is brown and straight.

Police could not find missing persons (12) in Wiesbaden so far

What the missed Ilya’s king at the time of its disappearance in Wiesbaden is not known. “Despite intensive search measures, his whereabouts could not yet be determined,” said the West Hesse police headquarters.

Since the police search has not been successful so far, the officials are now asking the population for help. Who has the in Wiesbaden missed Ilyas König seen after its disappearance? Who can provide other information about the 12-year-old’s whereabouts?

Missing 12-year-old in Wiesbaden: Witnesses can call the police

Potential witnesses and whistleblowers are asked to contact the criminal police in Wiesbaden To get in touch. The officers can be reached at 0611 / 345-3333.

There are around 200 to 300 new ones every day Missing persons in Germany, just as many are again classified as resolved. Around half of the cases resolve within a week. This was also the case with the disappearance of a 76-year-old man who died in July in Wiesbaden misses has been. Even with that Missing person case a woman in Wiesbaden there was good news quickly. A witness provided the crucial clue. (tvd)