National Mobilization for the Identification of Missing Persons will be held until August 30 throughout Brazil

THE MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) began, this Monday (August 26, 2024), the National Mobilization for the Identification of Missing Persons. The action will be carried out until August 30 and will include efforts in all states of the country to collect biological material and interview family members of missing persons, in addition to consultations and registration of occurrences.

The mobilization will take place in 3 stages and will use genetic and papiloscopic identification techniques, free of charge and on a voluntary basis. In the first phase, DNA samples will be collected from relatives of missing persons through saliva. There are almost 300 collection points spread throughout Brazil.

In the second stage of the campaign, the focus will be on collecting fingerprints and genetic material from living individuals with unknown identities. Finally, the search for fingerprints of unidentified bodies stored in each federal unit will be coordinated. In this stage, known as liability analysis, the data is compared with existing records in biometric databases.

To participate in the campaign, relatives of missing persons must attend one of the campaigns in the indicated cities, with identification documents. They can also bring personal items of the missing person, such as toothbrushes, combs, or razors, which can be used to extract the missing person’s DNA. Read the list.

Current legislation ensures that samples voluntarily provided by relatives will be used exclusively to identify missing loved ones, and not for any other purpose. In the event of positive identification, whether of a living person or a deceased person, the family will be contacted for legal proceedings.

MISSING PEOPLE IN BRAZIL

According to the MJSP, 45,670 people disappeared, 29,498 males and 15,833 females from January to August 2024. Of this total, 12,148 were up to 17 years old and 32,415 were over 18 years old.

In relation to people located, the total number was 30,016, with 10,736 females and 17,931 males. 7,654 people up to 17 years old and 20,887 up to 18 years old have already been located in 2024.