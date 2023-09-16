The Rosanero made the breakthrough in the 92nd minute, in Pisa Mignani made it 1-1 in the photo finish thanks to his jewel. Cosenza equalizes at home in the 8th minute of added time. Brescia wins in Lecco

Michele Antonelli – Milan

B’s Saturday postcard comes from Arena Garibaldi: Akpa Chukwu Hemsley, 18, saves Bari at the end and gives Mignani a difficult draw against Pisa. Palermo grabs the 3 points in full recovery against Ascoli thanks to Mancuso’s flash and flies into the fray of second place with 10 points (in the company of Catanzaro, Parma and Modena), while in Lecco Borrelli’s jewel paves the way for the Brescia and immediately erased the home team’s idea of ​​grabbing the first points. Cosenza-Sudtirol and Feralpisalò-Modena end in a draw. On the pitch, Reggiana-Cremonese (started at 4.15pm).

ASCOLI-PALERMO 0-1 — At Del Duca many attacks from Palermo, but the clearest opportunity of the first half fell on the head of Pablo Rodriguez: on the deflection, just before the break, Pedro Mendes missed the winning touch from two steps by a margin. In the second half, few shivers and the only flash of the match in full stoppage time: Palermo grabbed the victory thanks to Mancuso’s breakthrough at the photo finish, who beat a less than flawless Viviano and propelled the rosanero into second place. Corini can rejoice. See also Diletta Leotta's 32 years between pregnancy, all-round sport, pasta alla norma and... her Karius

Pisa-Bari 1-1 — Pisa scores with a feat from Beruatto just before the quarter of an hour: cross from D’Alessandro, blocked by the defense and volleyed left foot from the defender, who pierces Brenno with the shot into the corner hole. Bari tried to react, but the equalizer only came in the second half with the flash of Akpa Chukwu Hemsley, born in 2005 who arrived in the first team only a few days ago and was the protagonist of the story of the day with the first center among professionals. The eighteen-year-old Belgian, thrown into the fray by Mignani, finds the goal as a bird of prey 5′ from the ninetieth minute, with a thanks to Dorval’s kissed cross. In the final minutes, the Tuscans were left with ten men due to Nagy’s expulsion. Then, little else happens

Cosenza-Sudtirol 2-2 — San Vito-Marulla welcomes Pierpaolo Bisoli, coach of the Calabrians in their 2022 salvation feat and today on the Sudtirol bench, with chants and applause. Ready to go and the hosts pass with Venturi, who receives Marras’ cross from the right and surprises Poluzzi from the outside to make it 1-0. The guests responded midway through the second half with a nice turn from Casiraghi, who did well to take advantage of Ciervo’s descent to the right. Having regained their balance, Sudtirol pushes and turns it around with Odogwu, who makes no mistake on Davi’s low assist with a quarter of an hour to go. All finished? Not exactly. In the ninth minute of injury time, Mazzocchi scores his old team with a header and makes the Calabrians rejoice. See also Rayados would seek to replace Vincent Janssen prior to the Club World Cup

Lecco-Brescia 0-2 — Borrelli’s masterpiece breaks the balance at Rigamonti-Ceppi. The attacker presents himself to Brescia with a good dose of personality: after three laps of the clock, the volley from the edge hits the crossbar and leaves Melgrati no chance. The hosts try to react and the big opportunity arrives in the quarter of an hour: Ferrieri Caputi concedes the penalty for a foul on Di Stefano in the area, but from eleven meters Novakovich hits the post. Gastaldello’s team risks little and scores the second goal around the hour mark. With cunning and speed, Bianchi steals the ball from a distracted Battistini and runs alone towards the goal to easily score. In the final, Lecco missed another penalty in the sixth of injury time with Eusepi. Little changes, only Gastaldello smiles.

feralpisalò-modena 1-1 — They don’t even have time to take the field and Modena scores in Piacenza. On the lead there is the signature of the usual Falcinelli, who is predatory on Pizzignacco’s ineffective rebound. The hosts react immediately and in the 9th minute they equalize, writing a piece of history: Balestrero beats Gagno with a nice turn into the corner, but above all he scores Feralpisalò’s first goal in Serie B. The match took place in the second half, with Vecchi’s team remaining with ten men after Felici’s expulsion. Modena tries to exploit their superiority, but the result does not change. First point for Feralpisalò, the Emilians console themselves by taking the second group by 10 points.