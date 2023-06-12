The mother of Kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence, believes that someone took her and took her away: “I told the Carabinieri who it could be”

The search for the little girl is still ongoing katathe 5-year-old girl who disappeared from Florence last Saturday.

Katfrina Alvarezhis mom, is sure someone has it taken away and reported his suspicions to the police. The woman also revealed it to the microphones of news 1:

Someone took it. Even if she goes out, then comes back, she knows this road, we go to school, we go hither and thither together, it’s impossible for her to get lost alone. Someone grabbed her and took her away. I told the Carabinieri who it could be.

The mother also stressed that the little girl does not usually go with strangers, which is why she believes that someone who kidnapped her knew well. You have suspicions and have reported them to the authorities. The agents have been looking for her since her disappearance, without rule out any hypotheses.

Let them bring the child back, they don’t have to blame her, these problems are for adults, not for children. I don’t know why I picked on her.

Credit Tg 1

The disappearance of little Kata

Little Kata lives with her mom in a abandoned palace, who have occupied the abusive way. To see the little one for the last time, she was a neighbor at around 3pm last Saturday.

He was playing with some friends, but after an argument he is removed, telling them she was going back to her house. But Kata never came back.

Credit: Tg 5

Her mom got home around 3.15pm and couldn’t find her anywhere. In desperation, she alerted the police.

Shortly afterwards Katfrina suffered an illness, so much so that it was necessary to transportation to the hospital with the ambulance. Once discharged, she began to cooperate with the investigation, indicating possible suspects.

The searches continue unabated and the fear that something bad might have happened to her increases by the hour.